Former AEW talent spotted during WWE NXT this week

A female Japanese wrestler who also appeared on AEW a handful of times was seemingly spotted sitting in the crowd at WWE NXT this past week, and the speculation intensified.

The former AEW talent in question is the Japanese wrestler Miyu Yamashita. Miyu is a rising young talent in wrestling, currently signed with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW). She also made a few appearances on the Jacksonville-based promotion's Dark and Dynamite last year.

Yamashita's most notable All Elite match was against former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. However, she is not under contract with Tony Khan's promotion, and there might be an update on where she could be heading in the future. Miyu was potentially spotted in the WWE NXT crowd this past week.

However, it remains undisclosed whether she was there for an official endeavor or was just enjoying the show. Yamashita is also believed to have connections within the WWE, as she has reportedly trained with former Women's Champion Natalya in the past.

It was also reported that she was in Florida to wrestle for another Japanese promotion, SPARK Joshi Puroresu. Therefore, she was not there just to watch NXT. Well, the speculations have been fueled even more with her most recent appearance on WWE's third band.

The Japanese wrestler also shared she was in Florida after being spotted on WWE NXT

While the speculations regarding Miyu Yamashita possibly signing with World Wrestling Entertainment are running wild, she also informed fans that she was in Florida this week. Taking to Twitter, Miyu shared her pictures from Disneyland, writing the following:

"Coincidentally, on the day of the 100th anniversary, I was at Disneyland in Florida. It was a wonderful time. My favorite Pooh appeared when I was buying a drink at the shop, so I couldn't chase it, that's the only regret."

Although Yamashita had a decent stint in AEW, it is undisclosed where she will be headed next. Only time will tell.

