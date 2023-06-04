[Watch] WWE Superstar Natalya shares a training video with AEW performer

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared a training video with AEW performer Miyu Yamashita on social media.

Nattie has had a rough last two weeks. After weeks of buildup, anticipation, and trash-talk, she faced Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Night of Champions. However, it did not go as planned, and The Eradicator beat her in a short amount of time.

The former WWE Divas Champion is now looking for a way to bounce back. Natalya admitted that she was not as prepared as she thought to take on Rhea Ripley, but she is now moving forward and preparing for the future.

Natalya took to Twitter and shared a video of her training with TJPW star Miyu Yamashita.

Yamashita previously made appearances in several promotions, including All Elite Wrestling, where she even competed for the AEW Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa last July 2022.

It seems like, at this point, Natalya is still reeling after her quick loss to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions Premium Live Event. But this still has not deterred her from working and pushing forward. Her next test will be Zoey Stark this Monday on RAW.

WWE Superstar Natalya talks about embarrassing loss to Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her loss to Rhea Ripley almost two weeks ago at Night of Champions.

On the RAW after Night of Champions, Ripley would comment saying how Natalya was "distracted during her dominant victory over her.

That same night, the Queen of Harts commented on this and admitted that she was not distracted, but rather she was ill-prepared for Ripley's brute force, and she owned her loss. Ripley's dominance has been unmatched recently, so this isn't a far-fetched comment coming from the WWE Superstar

"Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me," wrote Natalya.

Natalya's next opportunity to go for a title will be at the Money in the Bank match, but first, she has to get past another superstar who has been on a roll recently, Zoey Stark, to qualify for said match.

