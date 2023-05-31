RAW Superstar Natalya opens up about her 69-second loss to Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions

At WWE Night of Champions, fans witnessed one of the shortest Women's Championship matches in the company's history. The former challenger Natalya is now finally opening up about the shocking loss.

The SmackDown Women's Champion is on a roll like no other. Rhea Ripley continued her dominance over the RAW women's division with a decisive victory over Natalya, as Ripley picked up the win in just 69 seconds. While most fans speculated that Ripley would retain her championship, they were surprised at how quickly it happened.

Today, Natalya spoke publicly for the first time since the loss, taking to Twitter to react to an interview that Ripley had on Monday Night RAW. In her tweet, she addressed the charge that Ripley made regarding her being "distracted" during the match.

The Hart Dungeon graduate stated that she wasn't distracted; rather, she simply wasn't prepared for the brute strength of the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me," wrote Natalya.

Despite this tough outing, Nattie does hold some incredibly prestigious WWE records, with some even earning her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records!

As of today, Natalya holds the records for most premium live event appearances, most matches, and most wins by a female WWE Superstar. In addition, she is the longest-tenured female wrestler in company history since signing her first contract in 2007.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion said that Rhea Ripley is her dream opponent

Despite losing her RAW Women's Championship at Night of Champions to Asuka, Bianca Belair still has a lot to accomplish in her future.

During an interview with the radio program Talk 100.3, The EST listed her dream opponents. These included Charlotte Flair, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and Rhea Ripley herself.

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing."

Belair and Ripley have faced each other before; however, that was while the women were a part of the NXT brand. For those interested, the last time the two locked horns in a one-on-one match was at NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020.

