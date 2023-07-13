Former AEW TNT Champion wants to face Kota Ibushi in a first-time-ever match

Kota Ibushi is making his way to AEW, and a certain Spanish God has taken an interest in facing him. It has barely been half a day, and we could have a potential dream match lined up between Sammy Guevara and Ibushi.

The Golden Star was announced as The Elite's fifth man for the Blackpool Combat Club. Being a free agent after his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling expired, Ibushi's future was unclear. However, it seems that AEW has won the race, which might be the start of more appearances from him.

Taking to Twitter after Dynamite, Sammy Guevara immediately tweeted about his intentions to face Kota Ibushi. This could become a reality with the Japanese superstar possibly associating himself more with AEW.

"Ibushi vs Guevara," he wrote.

It seems that the Spanish God has lined himself up already at the front of the possible queue for people who wish to face Ibushi.

Kota Ibushi announced as The Elite's fifth man for Blood and Guts

The field is set, and the ten men going to war in Blood and Guts have been revealed. The returning PAC has been announced as the fifth man for the Blackpool Combat Club, while The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will be arriving to the promotion as The Elite's fifth man.

This is a reunion, as Ibushi and Kenny Omega, formerly known as the Golden Lovers, will work together again. While the former NJPW star wasn't in attendance tonight on Dynamite, a quick video announcing his arrival to the promotion was played to end the show.

With another world-renowned superstar in Ibushi entering the fray for the possible final battle between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club, the stakes are even higher now.

What were your reactions to the announcement of the Golden Star's arrival in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

