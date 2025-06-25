Former AEW Women’s World Champion not cleared to wrestle (Exclusive)

AEW's former Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter, has been missing from screens since the end of May. She was attacked on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing by a debuting Thekla and hasn't been seen since. WrestleVotes has confirmed that she isn't on TV as the former champion isn't cleared to wrestle.

The Englishwoman last wrestled on AEW programming at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2025. She took on Mercedes Mone in the Owen Hart Cup finals but ultimately fell short. It seems likely that Hayter will get into a programme with Thekla once she makes her return.

Talking about her absence on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes replied to a fan asking if her absence means she's jumping ship to WWE. He downplayed the chances of that happening as Hayter is currently nursing an injury.

"I can't say if she's coming to WWE. She's not cleared right now so for the people saying they're not using her the right way, she's not cleared so let's see what happens when she gets healthy," he said. [23:00 onwards]

Jamie Hayter has been with the company ever since the promotion's early days. She made her debut in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped her plans as she couldn't travel. She then returned in 2021, aligning herself with Britt Baker before going on to defeat Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship.

