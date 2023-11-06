Former AEW Women's World Champion has one-word reaction to Samoa Joe's upcoming match

A former AEW Women's World Champion, who held the belt for 101 days, recently reacted to the announcement of Samoa Joe's title defense at the upcoming edition of Dynamite with one word. The champion in question is Nyla Rose.

Samoa Joe, who won the ROH World TV Championship by defeating Minoru Suzuki on April 13, 2022, recently became the longest-reigning title holder. On the most recent edition of Collision, Joe's backstage interview about breaking the record was interrupted by Keith Lee, who challenged him to a match.

Joe accepted the challenge, and a ROH World Championship match between the Samoan Submission Machine and The Limitless was made official for the November 8, 2023, episode of Dynamite. Nyla Rose responded to the announcement on social media (X) with an interesting one-word reaction.

"MEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAT," Nyla Rose wrote.

Here is the Twitter (X) post:

Expand Tweet

The ROH World TV Title match between the uber-talented superheavyweights is guaranteed to be a slugfest, but it is hard to guess the winner. It remains to be seen whether Keith Lee will win his first singles title since joining the Jacksonville-based company.

Samoa Joe has eyes set on the AEW World Championship

Last week, Maxwell Jacob Friedman broke Kenny Omega's record for the longest run with the AEW World Title. The Salt of the Earth is embroiled in a rivalry with Jay White and will defend his title against the leader of Bullet Club Gold at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18.

However, the Switchblade is not the only star vying for a shot at the Devil's gold. Over the past few weeks, many AEW stars have made their title aspirations clear. These include Wardlow, Bryan Danielson, Daniel Garcia, and Samoa Joe.

On the October 21 edition of Collision, Joe sent a message to MJF:

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman, tonight I bring you a gift my friend. The gift of foresight. And what you foresee is that I am coming for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Now Max, what you do with this gift is very, very important because you see you can give me what I want or Max, I can put you in a situation where you are forced to give me what I want. Because I am Samoa Joe, the one true king of television and I will be the next AEW World Heavyweight Champion," Samoa Joe said.

Expand Tweet

MJF will defend his World Championship against Daniel Garcia at Dynamite on November 8.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here