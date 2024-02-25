Former AEW Women’s World Champion seemingly teases joining top faction

Earlier tonight on Collision, a certain former AEW Women's Champion seemingly referenced a top faction, and this could be a tease at her joining them. This was Thunder Rosa.

La Mera Mera competed tonight against Lady Bird Monroe, who was making her AEW Collision debut. She made short work of her opponent, and she remains undefeated after making her in-ring return two months ago after missing more than a year due to injury.

After the match, Rosa had a few words to say, as she put the whole division on notice. She then went back to the center of the ring and threw up a right fist.

This is the pose of the AEW faction La Faccion Ingobernable and could be a tease at her potentially joining the faction. The group consists of Rush, Dralistico, Preston Vance, and their manager, Jose the Assistant.

Earlier this month, Rush revealed on Twitter that he planned on adding members to their ranks. He teased adding one male and one female member. Thunder Rosa replied to his tweet as she wondered when she was going to receive a call from them.

Tonight could be proof that he has already enlisted her to join LFI. It remains to be seen who the other potential new addition could be.

