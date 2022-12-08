Former AEW World Champion addresses William Regal seemingly saying final goodbye amidst rumors of WWE return

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal made an appearance via a pre-taped promo. Following this, Jon Moxley made a statement.

The veteran addressed the situation surrounding the Blackpool Combat Club after betraying Jon Moxley at Full Gear. He mentioned that BCC members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson need to mentor Wheeler Yuta from now on, as he sees a lot of potential in the young star.

William Regal concluded the promo by adding that he is Blackpool Combat Club for life, as AEW smartly took the now-former BCC member off television ahead of his return to WWE.

In response, Moxley addressed the crowd and hyped up the upcoming Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view. He mentioned that the BCC members "live and breathe for the sport of professional wrestling."

"To make a statement," he also threw an open challenge for a match on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, which Konosuke Takeshita later accepted.

Check out Jon Moxley's promo from AEW Dynamite below:

Jon Moxley was in the corner of Castagnoli and Yuta for their tag team match against Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager as the Blackpool Combat Club's feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society continued.

However, the former AEW World Champion confirmed in his promo that the rivalry between the two factions would conclude after Final Battle.

