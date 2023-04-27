Former AEW World Champion asks Tony Khan to stop "letting the inmates run the asylum"

AEW President Tony Khan seems to have a major situation on his hands, as two of his promotion's biggest tag teams are seemingly going to war. After Dynamite went off the air last night, Kenny Omega desperately called on Tony Khan to give his faction a real shot at The Blackpool Combat Club.

Tensions between the two factions seem to be at an all-time high after Jon Moxley attacked Konosuke Takeshita with a screwdriver. The attack left the star bleeding in the middle of the ring, much like Omega was attacked a few weeks ago.

While cradling Takeshita, Omega grabbed the mic and chastised the AEW crowd for cheering on the brutal onslaught. In the same breath, The Cleaner urged Khan to put a stop to the violent attacks.

“You’re really entertained, aren’t you? This is what you wanted, isn’t it? Get your pound of flesh, run away with your tail between your legs. How about we make a deal? Hey Tony, instead of letting the inmates run the asylum for a change, how about you lock these guys where they can’t run, where they can’t hide, and you take on me?"

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #AEWDynamite #TheElite Kenny Omega with some words for Blackpool Combat Club Kenny Omega with some words for Blackpool Combat Club #aew #AEWDynamite #TheElite https://t.co/xLq8AAKeLF

Omega continued:

"You want to see how tough I can be? You think we’re just kids, huh? You think we can’t fight? You think we can just wrestle? I’ll show you. Hope you’re listening, Tony. This is far from over. You hear me? This is far from over. Moxley, no more running, no more hiding. No more. Goodbye, goodnight.” (H/T: Bodyslam).

The feud between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club seems to continually escalate, and at this rate, fans might just see a conclusion to the feud take place in Anarchy at the Arena or Blood and Guts.

The two high-profile factions will remain exclusive to AEW Dynamite amidst rumored roster split

The Brawl Out Incident between The Elite and CM Punk seemingly fractured the locker room. While fans were hoping for some form of reconciliation, it seems that things can not be settled and that the entire roster will be split instead.

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 So, it’s kinda official. CM Punk is said to be returning to #AEW at the United Center in Chicago June 17 for the debut of #AEW Collision. The biggest question I have though, is if TK will hold a press conference afterwards and will their be muffins? So, it’s kinda official. CM Punk is said to be returning to #AEW at the United Center in Chicago June 17 for the debut of #AEWCollision. The biggest question I have though, is if TK will hold a press conference afterwards and will their be muffins? https://t.co/fdLoNpSXts

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club will remain exclusive to AEW Dynamite.

“The Elite and BCC will remain the top attractions on the Wednesday Dynamite show,” Meltzer said.

CM Punk and those willing to work with him will allegedly move over to a yet-to-be-announced Saturday show. Additionally, The Second City Saint is rumored to be making his AEW return in July.

