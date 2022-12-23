Former AEW World Champion calls WWE Superstar Kevin Owens "real deal" in pro wrestling 

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter and praised Kevin Owens. The two men have previously shared the ring in the Ring of Honor promotion.

Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion and has already achieved a lot during his time in the company. He has also won numerous titles outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Taking to Twitter, Omega looked back on his 2010 match with Owens and claimed that The Prizefighter has been the "real deal" in professional wrestling for a long time.

"Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time," Omega tweeted.

Check out Kenny Omega's tweet below:

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Kevin Owens/Steen

vs

Kenny Omega



ROH From The Ashes

March 26, 2010 Kevin Owens/Steen vs Kenny OmegaROH From The AshesMarch 26, 2010 https://t.co/WcgIjG6tk2 Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time. twitter.com/grappleklips/s… Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time. twitter.com/grappleklips/s…

The Cleaner has faced several current WWE stars prior to signing with AEW. During his time in Ring of Honor, he also faced Owens' good friend, Sami Zayn, formerly known as El Generico.

The former AEW World Champion is currently feuding with Death Triangle as part of The Elite's Best of Seven series against PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta for the company's trios titles.

Bully Ray recently praised Kevin Owens for his work in WWE

Bully Ray was recently full of praise for Kevin Owens, who has been feuding with Roman Reigns and Bloodline for weeks.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled some of Owens' best moments in WWE, including his headbutt to Vince McMahon.

"I honestly believe that they are on the cusp of something with Kevin," Bully Ray said. "Anything that Kevin does, he puts 110% into, and we've seen him in some of the biggest roles you could possibly have. For a guy that's never been to the absolute mountain top, i.e. a John Cena, a Roman Reigns. Guys like that. And look at what they've done with Owens, Owens headbutting Vince McMahon and busting him open, Owens main eventing Night One of WrestleMania last year against Stone Cold Steve Austin. I believe that they are a couple of creative segments away from getting Kevin over the top."

Kevin Owens is set to team up with John Cena on the final SmackDown of the year against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a huge tag team match.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens win a championship again in WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes