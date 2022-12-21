Hall of Famer believes Kevin Owens is on the cusp of something great in WWE

Is 2023 about to be the greatest year of Kevin Owens' WWE career?

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been enjoying a career resurgence in the company following Triple H's rise to power in July after Vince McMahon departed the company.

But is the best yet to come for The Prize Fighter? A certain WWE Hall of Famer seems to think so.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about how he believes Kevin Owens is on the cusp of achieving greatness in WWE.

"I honestly believe that they are on the cusp of something with Kevin," Bully Ray said. "Anything that Kevin does, he puts 110% into, and we've seen him in some of the biggest roles you could possibly have. For a guy that's never been to the absolute mountain top, i.e. a John Cena, a Roman Reigns. Guys like that. And look at what they've done with Owens, Owens headbutting Vince McMahon and busting him open Owens main eventing night one of WrestleMania last year against Stone Cold Steve Austin. I believe that they are a couple of creative segments away from getting Kevin over the top."

Bully Ray believes Kevin Owens is the common man the WWE Universe can relate to

While Bully Ray isn't convinced that KO can become the next Stone Cold Steve Austin, he believes that the common man aspect of Owens' character endears him to the WWE Universe.

Bully believes KO is only "a couple of good segments" away from getting himself to the next level on the WWE roster.

"Do I think Kevin Owens can be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin? I'm not saying that," Bully Ray continued. "But Kevin is very much the common man, just like Dusty was the common man or Steve Austin was the common man. Kevin doesn't look like Randy Orton. Kevin looks like the everyday fan that's in attendance that people can relate to. So I think there are a couple of good segments of really getting him over the top and making him into something special."

What do you make of Bully Ray's comments? Do you believe Kevin Owens is on the cusp of greatness in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

