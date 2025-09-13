Former AEW World Champion drops massive Rhea Ripley reference

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling right now. Over the past few years, she has established herself as an Australian icon in WWE with her incredible stardom and popularity. Recently, a former AEW World Champion dropped a massive Ripley reference while discussing wrestling in Australia.Bryan Danielson recently talked about the Australian professional wrestling scene. He cited The Eradicator as one of the prominent breakout stars from the country. While the soil of Australia has raised several major stars like Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, and Indi Hartwell, Ripley always tops them in terms of fan engagement and connections.Speaking on Wrestle Radio Australia, Danielson acknowledged Rhea Ripley's popularity all over the world. He said she transcends even further than WWE. Therefore, her contribution to Australian wrestling needs to be noted. The American Dragon added that he is positive that the Aussie pro-wrestling scene will flourish to further heights down the line.&quot;It’s not just in AEW. Obviously, I’m here to promote AEW and the shows we have coming forward, but when you look at Rhea Ripley and how big of a star she’s become within WWE, it’s not just an AEW thing. There is clearly something here. It takes time for a system like that to develop, where you realize, ‘Okay, there is something going on there, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of that.’ Then, what does that look like in five to ten years?&quot; said DanielsonCheck out the full interview below:Rhea Ripley flaunts an incredible physique in her latest mirror selfieRhea Ripley often shares her incredible physique with her fans on social media. There are a lot of people who follow The Eradicator for her amazing workout routine. Recently, she took the internet by storm when she shared her post-workout picture on social media.Taking to Instagram, Ripley shared a mirror selfie with her fans. She is flaunting her tattoos and toned physique in this latest picture. Without any caption, Mami seems to be grabbing a lot of eyeballs among the WWE Universe.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Monday Night RAW, the 28-year-old scored a major win over Roxanne Perez. She has been looking to regain her Women's World Championship in WWE as of late. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for Mami from here on.