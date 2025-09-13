  • home icon
  • Rhea Ripley
  Former AEW World Champion drops massive Rhea Ripley reference

Former AEW World Champion drops massive Rhea Ripley reference

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:08 GMT
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley [Image via WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling right now. Over the past few years, she has established herself as an Australian icon in WWE with her incredible stardom and popularity. Recently, a former AEW World Champion dropped a massive Ripley reference while discussing wrestling in Australia.

Bryan Danielson recently talked about the Australian professional wrestling scene. He cited The Eradicator as one of the prominent breakout stars from the country. While the soil of Australia has raised several major stars like Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, and Indi Hartwell, Ripley always tops them in terms of fan engagement and connections.

Speaking on Wrestle Radio Australia, Danielson acknowledged Rhea Ripley's popularity all over the world. He said she transcends even further than WWE. Therefore, her contribution to Australian wrestling needs to be noted. The American Dragon added that he is positive that the Aussie pro-wrestling scene will flourish to further heights down the line.

"It’s not just in AEW. Obviously, I’m here to promote AEW and the shows we have coming forward, but when you look at Rhea Ripley and how big of a star she’s become within WWE, it’s not just an AEW thing. There is clearly something here. It takes time for a system like that to develop, where you realize, ‘Okay, there is something going on there, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of that.’ Then, what does that look like in five to ten years?" said Danielson
Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Rhea Ripley flaunts an incredible physique in her latest mirror selfie

Rhea Ripley often shares her incredible physique with her fans on social media. There are a lot of people who follow The Eradicator for her amazing workout routine. Recently, she took the internet by storm when she shared her post-workout picture on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley shared a mirror selfie with her fans. She is flaunting her tattoos and toned physique in this latest picture. Without any caption, Mami seems to be grabbing a lot of eyeballs among the WWE Universe.

Check out the Instagram post below:

On Monday Night RAW, the 28-year-old scored a major win over Roxanne Perez. She has been looking to regain her Women's World Championship in WWE as of late. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for Mami from here on.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.


