"A real slap in the face" - Former AEW World Champion was frustrated with Vince McMahon

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was quite frustrated with Vince McMahon's decision during his storyline with Kevin Owens.

Before leaving WWE, The Demo God was involved in a storyline with Universal Champion Kevin Owens. After their "festival of friendship," the latter turned on the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Their feud was expected to culminate in a huge title match at WrestleMania 33, but Vince McMahon went with Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar instead. Speaking on the The Kurt Angle Show, Jericho discussed this in detail:

“When he changed it to Brock and Goldberg, I was disappointed but once again, what am I going to do? It is what it is but what really bummed me out is they put us on second. Kurt will tell you, second, is a death spot. You don’t want to be there, you couldn’t put us on first? You couldn’t put us in a semi-main event? If you want us to do the World Title match, then give us the spot." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

He felt going second was a "real slap in the face."

“If you can’t go on last, the next best place is to go first, and if you can’t go first then semi-main event. Those are your three spots. And to go on second is a real slap in the face, it really is. If you look at any card, second is the worst spot to be in and more importantly, he sent me a message. I don’t see what else I could do, I felt the same when I left WCW. I had this great story with Goldberg, everybody was into it and Bischoff didn’t want to do it, Goldberg didn’t want to do it and if they’re not going to go with this, they’re probably not going to go with anything else I can think of," Jericho added.

Chris Jericho has formed a new faction in AEW

Chris Jericho is currently having one of his best runs in AEW. He recently turned on Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston to establish his heel turn on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. In the process, the Le Champion formed his latest faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jericho was joined by Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager. If his new group is anywhere close to being as good as the Inner Circle was, AEW fans are in for a treat.

