Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega discloses one of the favorite matches of his career 

The Stadium Stampede match two years ago between Inner Circle and the Elite is apparently one of Kenny Omega's favourite matches of all time.

The 2020 Stadium Stampede match took place in the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The fight pitted Kenny Omega and four other wrestlers (The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Matt Hardy) against the The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz).

Although both teams had great moments in the 10-man tag team match, Omega was able to pick up the victory for his team in the end.

Recalling the splendid spectacle, The Cleaner stated that it was one of his favorite matches so far.

"One of my favorites for many, many reasons."

You can check out the tweet here:

The Cleaner is yet to return to AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when Omega will be back in the active pro-scene.

Kenny Omega will not be participating in AEW Double or Nothing this year

Apart from there being no Stadium Stampede this year, the Cleaner will also not be making an appearance at Double or Nothing.

Since the events of the Full Gear pay-per-view event in 2021, Omega has been on a hiatus in order to recover from multiple injuries. There have also been reports of him going through a hernia surgery recently. So far, there has been no update on his estimated time of return to AEW.

A fan recently posted a tweet bemoaning the fact that both Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega will not be present at this year's upcoming pay-per-view. The Cleaner promptly responded, stating that he will be watching the event instead of participating.

"I’ll either be there in spirit or watching via satellite uplink somewhere, (if that counts?)."

Nonetheless, Double or Nothing is expected to be an entertaining spectacle, with multiple high-profile matches. Apart from a possible conclusion to Wardlow's feud, CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page will also be fighting for the latter's world title.

Edited by Prem Deshpande