Kenny Omega reportedly recovering from major surgery; Status for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega reportedly underwent a Hernia Surgery recently, according to reports.

The Cleaner has been absent from the active pro-wrestling scene for more than four months now. While he had a stellar performance right up until his leave, the former AEW World Champion was reportedly suffering from a number of injuries, which required treatment. He was last seen on-screen in December, where he lost his title defense match against Hangman Adam Page.

Dave Meltzer wrote about Omega's current status in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He reported that The Cleaner recently underwent surgery for a hernia, and the recovery is expected to take around two months. As of now, The Cleaner's participation in the Forbidden Door event is also uncertain.

NJPW wrestler Will Osprey recently asked Kenny on Twitter if he was going to recover by June, to which the latter had a non-commital reply in the form of a GIF.

Kenny Omega is undoubtedly one of the biggest AEW stars currently. While fans are eagerly waiting for his return, only time will tell when he will be able to get back in the ring.

Wardlow recently named Kenny Omega as his dream opponent

Kenny Omega's status as a top tier wrestler has gained him a lot of admirers, and Wardlow is no exception.

Mr. Mayhem's ongoing feud with MJF has helped him quickly rise up in the AEW roster. While he has faced a number of high-profile wrestlers like CM Punk, he is yet to face The Cleaner in a singles bout.

Speaking on Buster’s World, Wardlow disclosed his wish to wrestle with Omega:

“For today, Kenny Omega tops that list. I feel like I have a list of people that are claimed to be the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I have this list of people that I want to wrestle with just because they are the best, supposedly. So I just want to challenge myself with guys like Kenny Omega, can I hang with PAC and Andrade? I want to be able to hang with the best workers,” Wardlow said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Given how quickly Wardlow is becoming a fan favorite, there is certainly a possibility that he will face off against Kenny sometime in the future. Fans will to stay tuned to see whether Mr. Mayhem gets his dream match.

