Former AEW World Champion had a major change on Dynamite, says Baron Corbin 

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has been regularly tuning into AEW's television programming. He recently spoke about a huge change he noticed in one of the top stars on the roster.

The superstar Corbin was referring to, who is also a former AEW World Champion, is "Hangman" Adam Page. He opened this week's edition of Dynamite and met with his upcoming opponent for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Will Ospreay.

The two will compete in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. Page thanked the fans for their constant support and claimed he was moving past his vendetta against bitter foe Swerve Strickland. As Ospreay came out, Hangman had a heated exchange with him.

They were interrupted by the arrival of The Don Callis Family, who were challenged to a tag team match by Ospreay and Page. During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin stated that he had not connected with Adam Page until the last couple of weeks. However, his latest promo began to resonate with Corbin, changing his opinion about Page, and he could now see who he truly was.

"I loved the Hangman promo. I loved Ospreay coming out, saying the things he said. I said a couple weeks ago, I just don't have a connection to Hangman, and I think last night started to really spark one with his promo. Now I'm finding out who he is, what he's about."

Corbin added that the opening segment should have ended in some action, with Ospreay and Page facing off against The Don Callis Family.

"Give me some action. Give me two seconds of Ospreay [and] Hangman working together. Bounce them out of the ring, we get that stare-off between them, and now Don Callis talks." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Will Ospreay and Adam Page will team up at AEW Beach Break

Following their altercation with The Don Callis Family, Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page will put aside their differences for one night. They will team up to battle the faction's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

This match will take place just weeks before the Aerial Assassin and the Cowboy collide in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing. The bout will be high-stakes, as the winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at the company's premier event, All In Texas.

With excitement continuing to build, it will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay and Adam Page can coexist as a tag team for one night.

