Former AEW World Champion makes shocking return to Dynamite

A certain former AEW World Champion has made his return earlier tonight on Dynamite, and it seems that he is looking for a fight. This former champion in question is Hangman Adam Page.

Page was out of action for three weeks after he was attacked by the Devil's henchmen. He now know who ordered the attack and who was behind the masked men that put him through a car windshield.

Backstage, Matt Menard was being interviewed by Renee Paquette. An irate Hangman Page walked past them and had a few words to say. He was pi*sed and wanted to beat up someone.

He called out current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe for being the one who enlisted The Devil's help in taking him out. If Joe wasn't in attendance, he wanted to get his hands on Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom instead, now that he knew that they were the men behind the masks.

All three parties who suffered attacks from the Devil and his crew have spoken up, and they all want retribution. Now, the Undisputed Kingdom has huge targets on their backs.

