Former AEW World Champion makes surprising return at Rampage: Grand Slam

A possible unexpected alliance may be in the works following the Don Callis Family's vicious attack earlier tonight on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

After Sammy Guevara betrayed Chris Jericho last Wednesday on Dynamite, Callis addressed the actions and introduced Guevara as the faction's newest member.

After a while, The Ocho could not take it anymore and went out to confront them. He was immediately overpowered by Guevara, Takeshita, and Callis, who then set him up for the infamous Screwdriver to the Head move by Don Callis.

Surprisingly, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega came out with a metal piece to go after the Don Callis Family. He helped drive away the trio before any more damage was done.

This was The Cleaner's first appearance since All Out, where he lost to Konnosuke Takeshita. Omega and Jericho then shared a moment in the ring afterward.

It seemed they were still wary of trusting one another. The two had the first feud AEW introduced, so there was natural hesitation.

Could this be teasing a temporary alliance between the two to put the Don Callis Family in their place? Only time will tell.

