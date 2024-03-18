Former AEW World Champion MJF’s career might have come to an end amid uncertain future, according to veteran

A veteran wrestler said that former AEW World Champion MJF’s career might have come to an end. Maxwell lost his world title at AEW Worlds End after his best friend Adam Cole turned on him.

The veteran who said that about MJF is none other than current World Champion, Samoa Joe. He also said that he could be the reason why Max’s career might have come to an end. Joe was speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub when he said:

“I think I might’ve. We're not hearing hide nor hair of him, he’s not around too much anymore. But I will say this about Max, he’s a tremendous talent, tremendous athlete, and it’ll be very interesting to see what his future holds.” [H/T - Fightful]

Those are bold words indeed from Joe and it could come back to haunt him when Friedman does make a comeback.

Kevin Von Erich compares MJF to Stone Cold Steve Austin

MJF has a lot of fans in the wrestling industry and it looks like legend Kevin Von Erich is one of them. Kevin knows Friedman well and the latter played a cameo in the Iron Claw, which is a movie about the Von Erich family.

He is apparently such a big fan that he compared the former AEW World Champion to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Speaking on the A2thek Wrestling Show, he said:

"Oh, he's something else. He's just like Steve Austin. I knew when I met him that he was gonna go far. I just did. And you know, because in wrestling, we have some pretty flamboyant personalities, and wrestling needs people like that, but if it wasn't that way, it would be a boring place really, and these guys have got to have it inside them, or they can't bring it out," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.com]

That is some high praise indeed for Maxwell Jacob Friedman and he will definitely want to live up to those standards.

