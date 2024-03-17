"He's just like Steve Austin" - Wrestling legend recalls meeting AEW's MJF

Stone Cold Steve Austin is cropping up in wrestling headlines again, and surprisingly, it's not related to his return to the ring. In a span of two days, two wrestling icons have talked about The Texas Rattlesnake.

Recently, wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich of the famous Von Erich Brothers said that he felt like he met Stone Cold while talking to the former AEW World Champion MJF. The Salt of the Earth was last seen at the Worlds End PPV last year, where he dropped the World Title to Samoa Joe.

Von Erich opened up about his meeting with Friedman while talking on The A2theK Wrestling Show.

"Oh, he's something else. He's just like Steve Austin. I knew when I met him that he was gonna go far. I just did. And you know, because in wrestling, we have some pretty flamboyant personalities, and wrestling needs people ilike that, but if it wasn't that way it would be a boring place really, and these guys have got to have it inside them, or they can't bring it out," he said. [H/T: WrestlingINC.com]

MJF has played a critical role in AEW and has been away from the programming after an uber-hot feud that had him battle a masked Devil and his goons. In another exciting fact, MJF made a cameo in "The Iron Claw," which is based on the tragic history of The Von Erichs.

Mercedes Mone said she felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin during her entry at AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Mercedes Mone was also reminded of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past few days. Mone, who wrestled as Sasha Banks in WWE, made her AEW debut at the Big Business special episode of Dynamite, and her entrance got a huge pop. Later, she said to Variety that she felt like Stone Cold during her entrance.

Expand Tweet

The Rattlesnake had some of the most entertaining and iconic entrances during his stint in WWE. Every time the glass shattered the WWE Universe erupted.

Poll : Is Stone Cold still fresh in the minds of wrestlers? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion