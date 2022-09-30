Former AEW World Champion recalls WWE incident where Vince McMahon stripped him of main event spot at WrestleMania 

In a shocking WWE incident, Vince McMahon allegedly deprived former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho of a main event match at WrestleMania.

The Wizard and Kevin Owens were initially friends owing to them sharing the same homeland, Canada. Over time, a feud commenced between the two, which resulted in a match at WrestleMania 32 for the United States Championship.

Jericho had an expansive off-and-on career in the McMahon-led company until his departure in 2018. He signed with AEW since its inception in 2019 and has often undertaken unofficial leadership roles in addition to performing in the ring.

On Mr. McMahon's retirement a couple of months ago, it was reported that WWE had reached out to AEW talents who were still under contract with the promotion. The legal team of the Jacksonville-based promotion sent out a notice to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, the co-CEOs of the company.

In the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former WWE undisputed champion talked about a potential World Championship match at WrestleMania that was scrapped by Vince McMahon:

"Kevin Owens and I had the best for Wrestlemania '16, and Vince [McMahon] told me at one point it was gonna be me versus Kevin for the World title, main event Wrestlemania. First time I'd ever win the World title as a babyface, and the story warranted it. You know 'you deserve it' means nothing to me. The story warranted it, and then he changed his mind. That's fine. I'm a big boy, minds change. But then he put the Kevin-Jericho match on second. And anybody that knows the second match in the shows is not a great spot to be," said Jericho. [From 20:38 to 21:12]

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader added to his accolades by being crowned the new ROH World Champion on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Vince McMahon embarrassed Chris Jericho in another backstage incident in WWE

Chris Jericho had a nearly two-decade long association with WWE. He captivated the audience with his witty mic skills and unique wrestling skills. His charismatic gimmick worked well with fans but not so much with Vince McMahon.

In an interview with Superstar Crossover, The Wizard narrated an awkward spot during a match, which Mr. McMahon pointed out:

"One time I was working with Cesaro in Las Vegas on a non-televised live event, a House Show if you will. I was wearing braces. As I climbed the top rope to do my comeback, my brace got caught in the top rope. I literally fell into the ring. Well, that’s embarrassing enough as it is, but for some reason, Vince McMahon got a clip of it. [He] proceeded to show it for the next like four weeks every time everyone’s in the arena going over their stuff before the show. I’m like ‘I’m gonna slap that stupid face of yours for showing this over and over again." [H/T SEScoops]

Mr. McMahon's rapport with multiple current and former talent has been on shaky ground. Many notable names of the industry have often been involved in real-life backstage heat with the former boss of the Connecticut-based company.

