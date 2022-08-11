Former AEW World Champion refuses to join The Young Bucks for Trios Championship Tournament

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has declined the offer of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to join them in the qualifying tournament for the Trios Championship.

Earlier, the bracket for the said titles was announced on AEW Dynamite, with the finals taking place at All Out on September 4. The Young Bucks and a mystery partner will face La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee) in the quarterfinal round next Wednesday.

The Jackson brothers were looking for that mystery partner in a backstage segment as they barged into Page and The Dark Order's locker room. They thanked Hangman for rescuing them from the attack from Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly) last week.

Matt recalled their time with Page, especially with The Elite, and apologized to the former AEW World Champion. The former reminded the latter that he became champion at Full Gear 2021 in Minneapolis.

Despite the Bucks' best efforts to convince Hangman to reunite the 'HungBucks' for next week's tournament, the latter didn't accept the offer. Page explained that The Dark Order was on his side, especially during his world title reign.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy stated that he would be in the corner of The Dark Order for the trios title qualifying tournament. He ended the segment by saying The Young Bucks should find a partner that will "never turn his back" on them.

Despite Page's declination, it will be interesting to see if the Jacksons will still offer him a spot in their squad. Fans will have to watch the programming for the next few days to see who might be the third man to team up with the Bucks.

