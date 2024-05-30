Former AEW World Champion returning to Dynamite next week

A former AEW World Champion will make his long-awaited return to Dynamite next week. This is going to blow the roof off the place.

The name in question is none other than MJF. Maxwell shocked the world when he showed up at Double or Nothing to attack his former best friend, Adam Cole. There, he revealed that he was not even close to leaving the company.

He had been out of action since losing his world championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023 in December. He took some time off to recover from injuries. It has now been announced that he will appear on Dynamite next Wednesday.

He even posted on Twitter to share the news with his fans.

“Daddy’s Back https://allelitewrestling.com/aew-events,” he wrote.

Rush, who is a part of the La Facción Ingobernable stable, has already laid out a challenge for the returning MJF. Tony Khan will undoubtedly be over the moon as he now has his marquee star back in action after a long absence.

