Former AEW World Champion tricked into making in-ring appearance on Dynamite

MJF has just found himself running into the path of a certain former AEW World Champion again as the two have made another subtle hint at a future feud between them. This is already the third week that this has been the case.

'Hangman' Adam Page has been floating around since his feud with Christopher Daniels ended. However, he has coincidentally always found himself accidentally meddling in Friedman's affairs.

Page was in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette earlier tonight and was interrupted by Max Caster. He was irate, threatened to take out Caster, and even chased him around the arena.

Later in the night, MJF came out to cut a promo on Jeff Jarrett and how, now that he was out of the equation, he could go after the world title without interruption. Suddenly, Max Caster came running into the ring. Hangman's theme played right behind him, and the former AEW World Champion stormed right down, stalking his prey.

Trending

He bumped into Friedman in the ring, and the two had yet another staredown. After a few moments, Page walked away and began chasing The Best Wrestler Alive once more.

Expand Tweet

The Wolf of Wrestling was irate by yet another interruption, and a potential feud between the two former AEW World Champions could come soon due to this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback