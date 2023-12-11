Former AEW World Champion waiting on Tony Khan's call to return

Several of AEW's top stars have suffered injuries over the past couple of years, which resulted in weeks or even months of hiatus. One former champion has been out of action for more than an entire calendar year.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa, who held the AEW Women's World Championship from March 16 to September 4, 2022, when she was forced to vacate it. Rosa went on the shelf in August last year after suffering an injury and has not been seen in a wrestling ring since.

The Mexican star did make an appearance in a backstage segment on an early episode of Collision this year, leading many fans to believe she was healed up and ready for action. She has also been providing Spanish commentary for the company. However, the 37-year-old has remained absent from the ring.

Speaking to Channel 4 News in San Antonio, TX, this week, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her status. The former Women's World Champion confirmed that she is ready to wrestle and is only waiting for Tony Khan to call her:

"I am ready. Whenever that call and my boss says, 'It’s time for you to return.' I am super excited, and I cannot wait to show to the world and you fans that have been supporting me all this time that I am ready and have a lot more to give," said Rosa. [h/t WrestlePurists]

AEW star Thunder Rosa confirms she will be at All In 2024

Thunder Rosa became a controversial figure in All Elite Wrestling when rumors of backstage heat began circulating in regard to her injury and hiatus. However, it seems that the Mexican star has been working hard to return, and she's kept her fans in the loop throughout her journey.

Rosa provided Spanish commentary at the historic All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in August 2023 and recently announced that she will also be part of the event's 2024 edition:

"CONFIRMED: I will (again) be part of @AEW #AEWAllIn 2024 in #London Tickets on sale NOW!" Rosa tweeted.

