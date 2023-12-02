Former AEW champion confirms major appearance at All In 2024

With tickets to AEW All In 2024 being on sale, a star on a hiatus has confirmed that she'll attend the event. This is none other than former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

La Mera Mera has not been in the ring for over a year. She suffered a back injury, which forced her to relinquish her title. Recently, she got to work commentary for the Spanish announce team as a color commentator.

On Twitter, Thunder Rosa revealed that she will once more be a part of All In during its third installment next year at Wembley Stadium. Last year, she was still not cleared for action, so she instead provided her talents to the Spanish commentary team.

"CONFIRMED: I will (again) be part of @AEW #AEWAllIn 2024 in #London Tickets on sale NOW!" Rosa tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It has not yet been revealed whether her appearance will be as a competitor or working on the sidelines again.

AEW star Thunder Rosa says her in-ring return is close

It has been well over a year since Thunder Rosa has gotten to be in a match. Her only chance of appearing on TV was when she appeared on Collision in one of its first shows and appeared to be headed to Tony Khan's office.

However, there has been no other mention of La Mera Mera since then, as she has continued recuperating from her injury.

Her latest update came a few weeks ago on the Busted Open Radio. She talked about her in-ring return and when it could be. She had a short answer and said it was coming soon.

"It's really freaking soon." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Expand Tweet

It is still unknown if fans have to wait till 2024 for Rosa's return or if a surprise appearance could happen to end the year. Considering her more than a year hiatus, she will be looking to shape up the landscape of the women's division.

Who do you want Thunder Rosa to feud with upon return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes