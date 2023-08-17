AEW star Thunder Rosa's All In status finally revealed!

After weeks of speculation regarding her availability for AEW All In, Thunder Rosa has finally revealed she would be doing commentary at the major event in Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023.

The former AEW Women's Champion has not been seen in action in over a year after a back injury forced her to relinquish her title. La Mera Mera has been on the road to recovery, with little progress until recently.

Taking to Twitter, Thunder Rosa revealed she will be present at All In, however, she announced that she would take her talents to the Spanish commentary desk for this event.

She created a poll for her fans asking whether she should do a signing for them days before the event.

Although her in-ring return was pushed back once more, fans will be delighted to know that she will be present for the event, indicating that she was cleared to make more appearances.

Thunder Rosa on her latest injury update

As announced almost a week ago, Thunder Rosa was making preparations for her return to the ring. On her vlog, ringside doctor Mark Sampson revealed that they would do some test matches for Rosa to have more feedback regarding her condition.

A few days after the announcement, La Mera Mera appeared on the Busted Open Radio, where she gave her thoughts on her first in-ring appearance in over a year, although this was simply a test run for her. She revealed that she was nervous but doing better than previously.

"If everything goes well I'll be having my first five-minute match...a year since I've been injured. It's been a year and like it's hard to look back at it. I'm doing a lot better somedays because of the pressure and because I'm training a lot I get a little scared because I don't want to get reinjured...I still have the injury, it hasn't went away. The only thing that went away are the tears in my back...I'm a little nervous, not gonna lie. This is the way it's gonna happen."

Although Thunder Rosa will not be making her long-awaited return, there are still positives to take from the situation. The reports seemingly pinpoint her return to being soon, so once these final checks are done, fans will be able to see Rosa in-ring once more.

