"I'm a little nervous, not gonna lie," says former AEW champion ahead of in-ring return after 365-plus days

An AEW star who has been on the shelf with an injury for over a year is gearing up for their return, but it's safe to say that there are still some nerves in play when it comes to getting back in the ring.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa, the former AEW Women's Champion, who was forced to vacate her title in August 2022 due to a serious back injury. This led to the Interim AEW Women's Championship being introduced before it was changed to the linear title since Rosa wasn't returning any time soon.

However, the former champion has her sights set on her return, as she said on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio that while she is excited to get back in the ring, she is still very nervous.

"If everything goes well I'll be having my first five-minute match...a year since I've been injured. It's been a year and like it's hard to look back at it. I'm doing a lot better somedays because of the pressure and because I'm training a lot I get a little scared because I don't want to get reinjured...I still have the injury, it hasn't went away. The only thing that went away are the tears in my back...I'm a little nervous, not gonna lie. This is the way it's gonna happen." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Expand Tweet

Rosa has been on the road with AEW for a number of months at the time of writing, as she has been providing Spanish commentary.

Thunder Rosa is still disliked by another former AEW champion

One of the things that has plagued All Elite Wrestling over the past year or so is the amount of backstage tension and altercations. It's natural for people to not get along in a place of work, but in AEW, it has become so hostile that it's beginning to create divides within the company.

Thunder Rosa has been involved in one of the most high-profile backstage feuds with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who recently admitted that she still doesn't like Rosa, but does respect her as a wrestler.

Expand Tweet

The very real tension between the two was also documented in the All Access series that aired earlier this year, with Baker being the main person to speak out about how Rosa wasn't attending shows despite still being the champion at the time.

Are you excited to see Thunder Rosa back in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here