Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed seeks a retirement match against Edge and Christian, aiming in a retirement match for Rated-R Superstar.

Edge and Christian, who dominated the wrestling scene during their tenure and made their legacy in WWE's tag team division in the early 2000's. Both superstars have solidified their individual careers with Christain Cage moving to AEW while the Rated-R Superstar continuing his journey with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Acclaimed is a rising team in AEW's bustling tag team scene. They have held the World Tag Team Championship in the promotion. The duo Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are known for their unique blend of in-ring prowess and rap skills which has captivated fans and made them fan favorites.

Recently, Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to propose a dream match between the two tag teams and wants to face former WWE Champion, possibly even in a retirement match.

"E & C vs The Acclaimed," Bowens tweeted.

However, former WWE Tag Team Champions are in the rival promotions, leaving fans to wonder if they would ever witness the iconic duo together again.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley issues a challenge to Edge

Rhea Ripley recently sent a warning to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge. With Rated-R Superstar set to return for his 25th Anniversary celebration, Ripley expressed her desire to face him in the ring.

Rhea Ripley, a member of The Judgment Day faction, was initially introduced to the group by the Rated-R Superstar. But later the legend was replaced by Finn Balor, after a twist of betrayal.

Talking it to Twitter, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Rhea Ripley responded to the question of who is the ultimate rival of the Master Manipulator. Check out Ripley's tweet here.

"Me," wrote Ripley.

The Rated-R Superstar's most recent match was a victory over Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

