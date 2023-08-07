Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to Edge ahead of his WWE return

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a one-word message aimed at WWE legend Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to make his return to television for his Special 25th Anniversary celebration. His most recent appearance was on SmackDown when he defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley expressed her interest in facing Edge and believes she would be an ideal opponent for the Hall of Famer.

"Me," wrote Ripley in response to who Edge's final feud should be against.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Ripley, a current member of The Judgment Day, was initially recruited into the group by Edge. However, the Hall of Famer was eventually replaced in the faction by Finn Balor after he was betrayed by Ripley and Damian Priest.

Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor recently praised his Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley and spoke quite highly of her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Balor stated that Ripley has an X-factor that separates her from other people. The former Universal Champion also mentioned Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. He said:

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very few people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated match between Ripley and Rodriguez didn't take place at SummerSlam.

However, The Eradicator did make a brief appearance on the main card during Balor's World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins. Despite interference from The Judgment Day, Balor ended up losing to Rollins.

Would you like to see Ripley feud with Edge? Sound off in the comments section.

