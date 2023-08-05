WWE star Finn Balor recently praised his Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley, saying she is one of the most charismatic personalities in the world.

The Judgment Day has been a massive success, with all its members shining. However, the biggest beneficiary has been Rhea Ripley, who has become arguably the most popular female wrestler in all of WWE.

She raked up win after win last year, culminating in a WrestleMania 39 triumph against Charlotte Flair. Ripley is now gearing up to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Finn Balor explained that The Eradicator had an X-factor that set her apart from everyone. He also mentioned how both he and Damian Priest had upped their game after noticing the dedication shown by youngsters like Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor. [3:30 - 3:55]

Finn Balor on Judgment Day's WWE motto

Elsewhere in the chat, Finn Balor was quizzed about The Judgment Day's habit of employing underhanded tactics in their matches. The former Universal Champion explained that the stable believed in working smart, not hard. Balor also mentioned that they were simply putting their numbers advantage to use.

"I say it's better to work smarter, not harder. So when you got strength in numbers, you should use it, and that's what The Judgment Day does," said Finn Balor. [3:11 - 3:24]

Finn Balor will be in action at the premium live event. He would hope to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from his arch-rival Seth Rollins.

