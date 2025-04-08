Former AEW and WWE star Paige gets honest about her private non-PG video being leaked

Former AEW and WWE champion Paige (aka Saraya) recently shared her honest thoughts about her private videos being leaked. She also explained how the unfortunate incident changed her.

In 2017 during her time in WWE, Paige's private non-PG videos were leaked online. The development made headlines in the pro wrestling world and some people continue to talk about it to this day.

The 32-year-old recently got candid about the controversial incident. During an interview with TV Insider, Saraya said she didn't regret what happened. The Glampire added that she was strong enough to handle the situation.

"I made a decision when I was 19 years old. It was a silly decision, but do I regret it? No. I don’t regret anything in my life, even the awful things because it has molded me to be who I am today. I’m grateful something like that happened to me because I was tough enough to get through it, but I know the pain of it. If someone were to go through that, they might not be around to see the other side of it." [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

The former Divas Champion also said that she has presented the other side of the story in her recently published book, "Hell in Boots."

Paige on people still talking about her non-PG videos being leaked

Paige also opened up on how people still talk about the her private videos being leaked nearly eight years after it happened. In the same interview with TV Insider, The The Glampire said fans might never forget about the incident.

“That is crazy, and the fact people still talk about it blows my mind. At the same time, it doesn’t hurt my feelings anymore. Whatever, I was a kid. If you get off on that kind of sh*t where you’re trying to ridicule the woman, fine, whatever. You as a person have to work on yourself at that point. At the time, I was extremely freakin’ depressed. Reliving it honestly, is therapeutic to get it out again. I don’t think it’s ever going to go away. I don’t think people will ever forget about the tape." [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW and is open to return to WWE for the first time since 2022.

