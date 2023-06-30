Former AEW and WWE Superstar makes IMPACT Wrestling debut

In an exciting turn of events, former AEW and WWE Superstar Lio Rush has made his IMPACT Wrestling debut. Rush made his official TV debut on AXS tv during the June 29 edition of the company's show.

Rush's debut match saw him go head-to-head against Jack Price, as his opponent. He displayed his agility and quickness and wowed the fans with his signature move, The Final Hour splash, which ultimately led to his victory in the match.

This isn't Rush's first time stepping into the IMPACT Wrestling ring. He had previously made his debut earlier this year at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view in March.

Lio Rush left AEW in February 2022, Rush has been actively involved in the independent wrestling scene. He has been honing his skills and making a name for himself as a member of the CHAOS faction in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see how Lio Rush's journey unfolds in IMPACT Wrestling and what he brings to the table in terms of rivalries, storylines, and championship pursuits.

As former AEW star continues to make waves in the professional wrestling industry, his debut in IMPACT Wrestling marks an exciting chapter in his career.

Former AEW star Lio Rush talks about coming back to All Elite Wrestling

Former AEW and WWE Superstar Lio Rush has hinted at a possible return to the Tony Khan-led promotion during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. Rush, who had a brief stint in the Jacksonvile-based promotion, expressed his openness to the idea of coming back to the company.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Tony Khan-led promotion and continuing his partnership with Dante Martin of Top Flight, Rush responded positively.

"I think so [on the door being left open]. Yeah, it was pretty quick [his run]. I think anything is possible if you have the right intentions – one thing that I’ve learned out here in LA, people do business with people they like. You can have the most talent in the world, but if your attitude is poor things aren’t gonna work out the way that you want them to." (41:10 onward)

Check out his interview below:

While nothing is set in stone, the door appears to be open for Lio Rush to make a comeback in All Elite Wrestling as he has made his debut in IMPACT Wrestling.

