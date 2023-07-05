Former Champion aiming to set a Guinness World Record at AEW All In

AEW All In is just under two months away at the time of writing and has already smashed records and expectations around the world. But which former champion wants to enter the Guinness Book of World Records at Wembley Stadium?

The answer is AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens, who, along with Max Caster and Billy Gunn, has become one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling as part of The Acclaimed.

In typical wrestling fashion, The Acclaimed managed to organically get over with the audience through a combination of top-quality wrestling, killer promos, and an all-time great catchphrase that might be the most over saying in AEW history, "Scissor Me Daddy A**."

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official



EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED…NOW SCISSOR ME TWITTER

#AEWDyanmite The debate is over…The Acclaimed are the BEST TAG TEAM ALIVE!EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED…NOW SCISSOR ME TWITTER The debate is over…The Acclaimed are the BEST TAG TEAM ALIVE!EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED…NOW SCISSOR ME TWITTER ✂️✂️✂️#AEWDyanmite https://t.co/LwXNgKztYa

Anthony Bowens has always encouraged the All Elite Wrestling fan base to "scissor" each other at events as a gesture of kindness. But he wants AEW All In to be the biggest gesture of its kind as he took to Twitter to declare his intention to set a world record by achieving the "biggest group scissor" in history.

"Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor?" tweeted Bowens.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official @AEW twitter.com/wrestletix/sta… WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023

Wembley Stadium, London



Available Tickets => 12,937

Current Setup => 87,825

Tickets Distributed => 74,888



The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released.



Resale => 1,101

VIP =>… AEW All InSun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023Wembley Stadium, LondonAvailable Tickets => 12,937Current Setup => 87,825Tickets Distributed => 74,888The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released.Resale => 1,101VIP =>… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AEW All InSun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023Wembley Stadium, LondonAvailable Tickets => 12,937Current Setup => 87,825Tickets Distributed => 74,888The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released. Resale => 1,101VIP =>… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VoDWDhTi7N Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor? Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor? ✂️✂️✂️ @AEW twitter.com/wrestletix/sta…

According to WrestleTix, AEW All In is just shy of passing the 75,000 tickets sold mark, which would certainly make it the biggest group scissor ever recorded if Bowens succeeded in his mission. But could that number increase before August 27th? Only time will tell!

What other records has AEW All In already broken?

It seemed insane not too long ago to even think that any wrestling promotion, other than WWE, could sell upwards of 70,000 tickets for an event. In fact, it seemed far-fetched to think that any company could sell even half that amount, but AEW All In has smashed all expectations.

The show is already the second-highest-paid wrestling event in history, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, with the revenue for the show surpassing $8.3 Million. The only event that has a higher number than that is WWE WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE The Observer reports that AEW has sold about 66,500 tickets ($8.35 million) for All In, which makes it the largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling show since WrestleMania 32. The Observer reports that AEW has sold about 66,500 tickets ($8.35 million) for All In, which makes it the largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling show since WrestleMania 32. https://t.co/k977I18BCf

Elsewhere, the show is also aiming to be the highest-attended wrestling event in the history of the United Kingdom. AEW All In is currently sitting in second place behind WWE Summerslam 1992, but given that there are still over 12,000 seats available to fill, it's possible we could see that record broken as well.

Are you excited for All In? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes