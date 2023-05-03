Former champion comments on a potential return to Tony Khan-led AEW after 9 months

Former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham recently discussed the possibilities of a potential return to AEW under the leadership of Tony Khan.

Gresham has had a successful year in wrestling, appearing in ROH, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. After reportedly having a dispute with Tony Khan last year, he signed a short-term deal with IMPACT. While his future in wrestling remains uncertain, it is clear that he has a desire to give back to the industry by becoming a trainer.

In a recent virtual signing event, Gresham discussed his aspirations and whether he would consider working with WWE, returning to AEW, or staying in IMPACT Wrestling.

He believes he excels at explaining wrestling concepts to younger wrestlers and wants to help out with training:

"I don’t know [what my future holds]. I’m kind of just letting things kind of just play out, the way they are naturally just going to, you know? But to answer your question, I always wanted to be a trainer, help out with training because I think that’s where I thrive. I’m really good with younger wrestlers and explaining stuff, I believe anyway. So that’s probably something I’d wanna do,” Gresham said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Gresham does pursue a career as a trainer in the future, and if so, which promotion he will work with.

Former AEW star Jonathan Gresham opens up about controversial exit from promotion

Former AEW star Jonathan Gresham has spoken about his controversial departure from All Elite Wrestling in a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling.

Gresham admitted that he acted unprofessionally during a heated backstage confrontation with Tony Khan, which led to his release. He explained that he was frustrated at not being heard or taken seriously and that the stress of his mother being hospitalized also played a part in his outburst.

Gresham regrets his behavior and has since gained introspection through therapy and self-reflection. He hopes to set the record straight and move forward positively in his career.

