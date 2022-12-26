Tony Khan officially confirms former world champion's departure from AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has one of the deepest rosters in the history of professional wrestling, and sometimes that means some very talented individuals slip through the cracks.

One of those individuals has been former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, who hasn't been seen on any of Tony Khan's programming since the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in July 2022.

Gresham made a staggering 18 defenses of the ROH World Championship during his 224-day reign, taking the belt all over the world to a variety of different companies including GCW, Progress and IMPACT Wrestling.

However, it seems as if AEW fans have seen the last of "The Octopus," as Tony Khan recently confirmed in an interview with Will Washington of Grapsody that Jonathan Gresham is done with his company.

As per Fightful Select, Khan mentioned that while he couldn't speak on the matter too much, the fact that Gresham recently announced that he had signed a full-time deal with IMPACT Wrestling, effectively signaling the end of The Octopus' run with both AEW and ROH.

The full interview with Tony Khan will go live on Monday, December 26th at Noon EST, which you can watch by clicking this link.

Jonathan Gresham and Tony Khan had a heated exchange at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022

Despite only appearing on AEW TV a handful of times, one of the most striking things about Jonathan Gresham's appearance was his trademark octagon headgear, which he wears to the ring.

However, when he was set to face Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the ROH World Championship, he came out with no special attire, giving fans reason to speculate that something wasn't right.

This was in fact true, as Jonathan Gresham had reportedly asked for his release from his contract, citing frustrations with his booking as well as lack of communication with the AEW president.

According to PWInsider, Gresham apparently used his ranking in the PWI 500 as an argument for why he should be booked better and taken more seriously by Khan. However, Gresham has not been seen on any of Tony's programs since Death Before Dishonor.

Are you a fan of Jonathan Gresham? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes