New reports emerge regarding the conversation between former world champion and AEW President Tony Khan

New reports have emerged regarding Jonathan Gresham's conversation with AEW founder and owner Tony Khan.

Gresham faced Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. He looked dejected while walking down the ramp and wasn't happy with his booking. According to later reports, Gresham asked for his release from AEW after a conversation with Khan. The wrestler tried to get hold of Khan for a long time, but it didn't happen until the day of his title loss to Castagnoli.

Now, a new report by PWInsider suggests that the former ROH World Champion used his ranking in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine's PWI 500 list to justify that he should be presented better:

"One version of the story making the rounds is that Gresham "cursed out" Khan. Another story talents are sharing includes that Gresham used his ranking in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine PWI 500 list as an argument as to why he should be presented better."

Booker T comments on Jonathan Gresham asking for his release from AEW

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T shared his thoughts on the dispute between Tony Khan and Jonathan Gresham.

The 57-year-old referred to a story from his old days, highlighting that the situation wasn't much different back in time:

“Then afterward he said, ‘Look man, give me my release...’ The business has changed," said Booker. "It’s changed a lot (…) Then again, maybe it hasn’t changed a whole lot, because I remember guys, you know just say for instance, back in the day, they were told they were going to be losing the belt. I remember one guy, I don’t even want to say his name, he started crying.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

After losing his title to Claudio Castagnoli, Gresham stormed out of the ring without waiting for Prince Nana, his manager, to accompany him. Should he be handed his release from AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

