Former World Champion reportedly requests his release after showdown with AEW President Tony Khan

Jonathan Gresham could already depart AEW and Ring of Honor only months after signing with Tony Khan's promotions.

Fightful Select reports that Gresham, who dropped the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor, asked for his release before the event. It is said that the lack of communication between Gresham and the company led to him feeling disrespected. The lack of time for his world title defense is another sticking point, according to the report.

Gresham finally got his meeting with Tony Khan before the show. It's been said that he put forward his frustration which led to him "cursing out" the AEW President. It was also said that performers overheard and corroborated this version of events.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Jonathan Gresham being SMOOTH as F*CK against Claudio at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor (07.23.2022) Jonathan Gresham being SMOOTH as F*CK against Claudio at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor (07.23.2022) https://t.co/0SnsLhs1CU

The report concluded by saying that Fightful reached out for Khan and Gresham's words on the matter. The latter supposedly said he was "done with wrestling for the foreseeable future after this month." There has been no word from Tony Khan, AEW, or ROH nor has there been any confirmation of Gresham's release.

In case you missed it, you can check out the ROH: Death Before Dishonor results here.

Jonathan Gresham lost his title to new AEW star Claudio Castagnoli

The future between Ring of Honor and Jonathan Gresham looks bleak. However, this was the third consecutive event held by the promotion involving him and the world title.

The trilogy started when The Foundation captured the title at Final Battle last year, becoming the champion who would carry ROH through to it's next era. Gresham unified his and the lineal belt, held by Bandido, at Supercard of Honor. This past weekend he suffered a defeat to Claudio Castagnoli after eleven and a half minutes.

There wasn't much build behind the match, considering it's status, coming off the back of a brief feud between Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Both of his world title defenses this month clocked in at a combined time of twenty minutes.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far