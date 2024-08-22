Former champion confirms major backstage role change in AEW - "They all know they can trust me"

Former AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall recently confirmed his major backstage role in AEW. Marshall recently returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 39-year-old announced his departure from AEW in November 2023 and considered exploring other options. He briefly competed on the independent circuit and captured the CCW Heavyweight Title. The veteran also came close to joining WWE. However, QT Marshall chose to return to All Elite Wrestling, where he regained his position as the Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination.

In a recent appearance on the Tapped Out Podcast Network, QT Marshall revealed that he lost his previous responsibility, which required him to format shows with Tony Khan.

Trending

"I used to walk around with a computer and format the show with Tony, a lot of that responsibility went away when I went away because we had to fill those roles. It’s not something I really clamor for but at the end of the day, a title is a title, I don’t really look at it like that. You can call me whatever you want, I know what my job is and I guess it’s really just to alleviate a lot of the pressure from Tony and filter a lot of the things because again, we have so much [sic] talents and they all want to be world champion, I get it."

Marshall also explained how his current position allowed him to talk to talents and build trust by giving them proper advice.

"So, how do we make that happen to where there’s not a line at the door for three and a half hours? I walk around, I talk to each talent. They all know they can trust me." [H/T: Fightful]

QT Marshall reveals AEW CEO Tony Khan rejects pitches from talents

Tony Khan seems to be all ears when it comes to listening to his talent about their creative direction. However, QT Marshall, who works closely with Khan in the creative department, recently revealed an interesting fact.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, QT Marshall revealed Tony Khan rejected ideas from major names like Chris Jericho and had the final say in AEW's creative decisions.

"I think when it goes to the inmates running the asylum like that, they do have some, you know, say when they come up with stuff, but he's not always gonna just say, 'Yes, right!' like even all the way to Chris Jericho, like, he'll say something, and Tony will say, like, 'Well, no! We're not gonna do that because this is going on and X, Y, and Z,' and Chris will say, 'Okay, yeah, that makes sense,' or he's gonna try to fight it," he said. [1:36 - 1:56]

Tony Khan is set to present AEW All In on Sunday from Wembley Stadium in the UK. It will be interesting what surprises Khan has in store for fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback