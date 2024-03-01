QT Marshall opens up on his conversation with WWE; explains what made him return to AEW (Exclusive)

QT Marshall recently opened up about his discussions with WWE after his departure from AEW and what made him return to the latter company.

Back in November 2023, Marshall, who'd been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception, issued his resignation from the promotion. As expected, the news became a major talking point on social media, leaving many wondering what prompted him to leave the company. However, just a couple of months down the line, it emerged that QT Marshall was on his way back to Tony Khan's promotion.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Bill Apter, Marshall disclosed that after he left AEW, he had discussions with WWE. However, he added that the talks didn't progress as both parties had different visions.

"When I spoke to them (WWE), it was like a 3-4 minute conversation, and they just asked me what I wanted to do, and I told them what I would like to do. We didn't even get past that point. I remember the guy they kind of linked me up with; he was like, 'Wait, you're already going back to AEW?' and I said, 'Yeah.' I understand what I want to do. Even if I was a full-time in-ring talent in WWE, I couldn't do all this stuff, " said QT Marshall [10:48 - 11:15]

QT Marshall talks about his All Elite Wrestling run, discussions with WWE, and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in the video above.

QT Marshall on returning to AEW

QT Marshall stated that since AEW provided him the opportunity to also focus on his wrestling school and other backstage interests, he returned to the company. Marshall also added that though everyone dreams of going to WWE and headlining WrestleMania someday, it was easier said than done.

"Of course, it's everybody's dream is to main event WrestleMania, but at the end of the day, it takes a lot of work, a lot of passion, and a lot of sacrifices. And for the other stuff that I want to do, with what I have going on with school, I just think this is the best fit for me," said QT Marshall. [11:16 - 11:33]

Considering he has a wealth of experience and a great mind for the business, Marshall is sure to be an invaluable source of knowledge to AEW talent.

