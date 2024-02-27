Forgotten ex-WWE star officially confirms rumors of his AEW return

A forgotten former WWE Superstar has officially confirmed rumors surrounding his AEW return.

QT Marshall, who joined AEW in 2019, had previously performed in ROH and WWE. He debuted in NXT under the ring name of Michael Q. Laurie in a losing effort against Aiden English in September 2013. The former leader of QTV also lost to the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Baron Corbin in 2016.

Marshall served as an active talent and as a backstage coordinator in AEW. The 38-year-old star left the Jacksonville-based promotion at the end of 2023, citing the direction of the company and his interest in pursuing a career as a singles star as his motivations for the departure.

Earlier in February, it was revealed that Marshall had returned to work in Tony Khan's promotion as Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination. Later, reports emerged from Fightful Select that the New Jersey native would be present backstage for the February 24, 2024 episode of Collision.

On February 25, 2024, Fightful Select updated its report, confirming Marshall's backstage presence at the show. QT took to X to confirm the report and shared a photograph from backstage at Collision:

"Best part about being back at Collision on Saturday....the promo shots! #VP," wrote Marshall.

QT Marshall shared his thoughts on his former AEW gimmick

In 2023, QT Marshall began to appear in a segment called QTV. The segments were based on TMZ and its output of entertainment and celebrity gossip-related news. Several stars were part of Marshall's group, including Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron, Johnny TV (formerly known as John Morrison in WWE), and Powerhouse Hobbs.

In an exchange with fans on X, Marshall revealed that he did not miss his work with QTV. He also agreed with a fan who stated that Marshall should have featured more prominently in the ring.

"Me too. QTV just wasn't it," wrote Marshall.

Marshall returned to AEW recently to resume his backstage roles. He is not expected to appear as an on-screen talent, although he is free to pursue bookings with promotions other than WWE.

