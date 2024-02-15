AEW is continuing their backstage overhaul after several executives departed the promotion at the end of 2023. Among them were Vice President of Live Events Rafael Morffi, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Dana Massie, and Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination QT Marshall.

In a shocking turn of events, it's being reported that Marshall is now on his way back to All Elite Wrestling.

QT Marshall is a member of the Nightmare Family and a longtime friend of Cody Rhodes. Before his departure, he had been with AEW since their founding in 2019, working as both an in-ring talent and backstage coordinator. He also co-owns the Nightmare Academy with Rhodes, which has trained Julia Hart and Ashley D'Amboise.

According to Fightful Select, Marshall has worked out his differences with AEW and will be returning to his Vice President role. However, he is not set to be an in-ring talent. Fightful noted that the agreement was made weeks ago, but the 38-year-old has not yet returned to his duties.

QT has plenty of work outside the company, as he and Cody Rhodes' sister Teil recently revived Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling, which was originally founded by Dusty Rhodes after he left WCW in 2000. The Georgia-based promotion initially ran for three years and held its revival show at the Nightmare Factory on February 8.

