An AEW star who recently departed from the promotion reportedly put in his resignation earlier this year in August.

The star in question is none other than QT Marshall, who is set to leave All Elite Wrestling by the end of December. The veteran has been signed to the company since day one and worked behind the scenes as well as an in-ring performer in the promotion.

According to a recent report from SEScoops, QT Marshall gave his resignation to AEW CEO Tony Khan in August 2023, and his deal with the company was supposed to be up on September 1, 2023.

However, Marshall intended to be more of an in-ring performer and not be a manager or coach, which is why he signed an extension and hoped that he'd get to compete in the ring, which sadly did not happen. Marshall is set to be a free agent from January 2024 onwards and currently holds the AAA Latin American Championship.

Expand Tweet

AEW star gives his thoughts on QT Marshall's departure from the company

AEW star Satnam Singh recently gave his thoughts on his close friend QT Marshall's exit from Tony Khan's promotion.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Satnam admitted that he is sad to see QT Marshall leave All Elite Wrestling:

"So I’m really sad. I’m telling you I’m really sad. I talk to coach (QT) always and he’s a really good friend of mine. He’s my coach and he teaches me everything. I tried to ask him last week, I said, 'Hey Coach, are you coming this week because I’m going to India so I want to see you before I go. If I go to India, I want to see you.' He just sent me a message saying, 'I’m sorry, I’m leaving AEW and I’m not coming over there anymore. So, I hope I can come there, but I’m no longer with AEW.' I said, 'Are you serious?' He said, 'Yeah.' and I was like really sad." [3:35 – 4:14]

He further praised Marshall for being an amazing coach:

"I will say he’s an amazing coach, he has really great thoughts, he has so much [knowledge] about wrestling, he knows everything. From zero person, zero wrestler, me, a former basketball player, I didn't know anything about wrestling, and he taught me every movement in wrestling. How good is that?" [4:16 – 4:34]

What is your favorite moment of QT Marshall in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here