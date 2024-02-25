Former WWE star "scheduled" to be backstage during AEW Collision this week - Reports

A certain former WWE figure has already made his way back to AEW and is set to be in attendance at this week's episode of Collision. The name in question would be QT Marshall.

Marshall has a decades-long career on his résumé and has had the chance to appear in ROH, and WWE, specifically NXT, before making his way to AEW. He has also been known to have a backstage role aside from being a competitor, but all this ended when he recently left the Jacksonville, Florida-based promotion, at the end of 2023.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that QT Marshall had mended fences with AEW, and was set to return to his role, as Tony Khan had always left the door open for him. Fightful Select's latest report on him revealed that Marshall will be backstage at tonight's episode of Collision.

QT will continue to work backstage, but there are no plans for him to become an in-ring competitor within the promotion, and he will be free to wrestle outside of the company should he wish to. He recently also teamed up with Cody Rhodes' sister Teil to re-open the promotion her father founded, Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling.

QT Marshall recently commented on his real thoughts about previous AEW gimmick

Before his previous departure from AEW, QT Marshall was once in a faction called QTV. The group comprised of Aaron Solo, Johnny TV (fka John Morrison), Harley Cameron, and himself. At some point, Powerhouse Hobbs was also among them, but he felt they were holding back and departed from the group.

On Twitter, a fan brought up how they missed QTV. Marshall replied to them and said that they were the only ones who felt that way as he didn't. Another fan joined in the conversation and agreed, saying he should instead be in the ring.

This prompted the AEW star to agree once more and say that QTV was something he regretted.

"Me too. QTV just wasn’t it."

For now, at least, it seems that QT will continue to work backstage, and with the company having a great start to 2024, he could help keep this up in his role as Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination.

