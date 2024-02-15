Tony Khan is getting a former WWE star back for an important role just 40+ days after his AEW exit - Reports

A former WWE star is seemingly returning to AEW just over 40 days after leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to a recent report, the said performer will take up an important role upon his comeback.

The name in question is QT Marshall. He was a part of the Tony Khan-led company for nearly four years before his recent exit. Marshall worked both as a wrestler and a backstage coordinator in the promotion. He left AEW at the end of December 2023, vacating his role as the Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination.

Fightful Select recently reported that the 38-year-old star was on his way back to All Elite Wrestling. On the February 15 edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed what role QT Marshall might take up once he was back in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“QT is going to be essentially (…) his key role is going to be talent development as well as trainer and everything like that. So he left on December 31st, and Tony Khan said‌ if he wanted to come back, the door was open, and I guess he wanted to come back. I know the idea was he wanted to make it as a main-event wrestler. He worked a bunch of indies. But he can still work those indies. So he’s coming back for that job. So, [he is] starting up soon,” he said. [3:14 - 3:52]

Expand Tweet

Dave Meltzer provides an update on Rocky Romero's role in AEW

It was recently reported that AEW had signed Rocky Romero for a front-office position in the company.

On the same episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer disclosed more details about Romero's role in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

“Rocky’s role is gonna be talent development, so essentially training wrestlers and working with the younger talent, and also international liaison obviously with New Japan [Pro-Wrestling] and CMLL,” he added. [2:59 - 3:13]

Expand Tweet

Romero has been in the pro wrestling business since 1997 and will likely be a valuable asset to AEW. He has worked for many promotions, including CMLL, NJPW, NJPW, and ROH. The 41-year-old seemingly played a crucial role in facilitating All Elite Wrestling and NJPW's partnership.

What do you have to say about Rocky Romero's arrival in the Tony Khan-led company? Tell us in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE