26-year veteran lands “front office” position with AEW - Reports

An AEW star has reportedly become a part of the promotion's front office. The name being discussed is Rocky Romero.

Romero is one of the most experienced stars in the promotion's roster. The star has been wrestling since 1997. He wrestled in companies like CMLL, NJPW, NJPW, ROH, and many more.

The 41-year-old star also played a pivotal role in starting the relationship between AEW and NJPW. He occasionally wrestles with Best Friends at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently provided an update on Romero. It was reported that the 26-year veteran is now a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion's "front office."

"Rocky Romero is now part of the AEW front office," claimed Dave Meltzer. [Via WrestleTalk on Twitter]

AEW star Brody King praised Rocky Romero

Brody King has been a part of House of Black since 2021 alongside Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

In an interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Brody discussed how likable Rocky Romero is in the locker room. He also stated that "he’s one of the best wrestlers" on the planet.

"He’s done it all, and he has been in the business for so long, he’s known so many people and he’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet, bar none,” said King. “He will make anyone look incredible, and also just entertain his a** off in front of anybody. It’s no wonder why he’ll show up on IMPACT or he’ll show up on Ring of Honor or anywhere and just like kill it. And everyone wants him there. It’s really rare that you see somebody come around and the entire locker room is like oh s—, Rocky’s here, everyone has to go say hi to him and talk to him because he’s just that guy," said Brody King.

No more information has been provided on his current status.

