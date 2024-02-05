Former WWE star seemingly expresses frustration with AEW gimmick after departure

AEW has been the home to many talented individuals in the wrestling business. However, over the years, many have also left the promotion, citing various reasons, with one star apparently citing frustration with his character.

The star in question is QT Marshall. He joined the promotion in 2019 as an in-ring competitor and associate producer. During his early start, he spent a great deal of time with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

In the spring of 2023, he formed his own faction called QTV, which started as a gossip-spreading segment. Later on, Marshall was joined by Aaron Solo, Powerhouse Hobbs, Harley Cameron, and Johnny TV.

However, he chose to leave the company in 2023, reportedly due to a fallout with the man in charge of the land of All Elite, Tony Khan.

QT Marshall was apparently missed by a certain section of fans who wanted to see him return to the squared circle. The former WWE star took to his X account and said that he felt the same way, but his AEW gimmick just was not working, particularly pointing towards the QTV storyline.

"Me too. QTV just wasn’t it."

QT Marshall accused a current AEW star of stealing his finisher

While QT Marshall has left AEW in his rearview, it seems he still keeps an eye on the product.

Recently, current star 'Daddy Magic Matt Menard stated that he was adopting the popular finisher of WCW legend DDP, the Diamond Cutter. That immediately caught the attention of Marshall, who used the move as his finisher during his run in Tony Khan's company.

Moreover, the move was taught to him by Diamond Dallas Page himself, so it held a personal space in his heart and gave a scratching reply to Daddy Magic.

"That’s bullsh*t. Diamond Dallas Page gave it to me and taught me how to do it. I haven’t been out of the company more than a month and you already tried to steal it."

Check out Marshall's tweet here:

With QT Marshall no longer in the company, Daddy Magic has control to do what he desires. It would be interesting to see if something unfolds between the duo in the future.

