Former champion explains how Kenny Omega was signed by WWE

While the Cleaner is known for his time in NJPW and AEW, he was also a part of the Stamford-based promotion's Deep South Wrestling developmental territory. According to former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish, he was roommates with Kenny Omega for a short while.

During an interview on True Heat Heel Wrestling, Fish stated that he and Kenny were together at the time WWE showed interest in acquiring the latter.

"Anyway I went to Harley Race camp and Harley, you know like I said, definitely somebody's making money on these, but there are opportunities if you got potential. So the one I was at Kenny Omega was there, I was there. Actually Kenny and I were roommates, yeah we were roommates in the hotel that week," said Fish.

The former Undisputed Era member continued:

"So WWE was there for a couple days, NOAH was there all week. So you're just trying to do your thing and WWE had nice things to say, but they weren't that interested in me. They were in Kenny. Kenny got signed out of that one I believe."

WWE legend Kurt Angle has also shared his appreciation for Kenny Omega

While Omega has been in WWE's developmental promotion, he has never been a part of the main roster, much to the surprise of Kurt Angle.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran stated:

"Someone like Kenny Omega, the impact he has on wrestling today, how good he is; I mean, I think he is one of the best today, without a doubt; for him to say that about me, it's a complete honor. I've kept my eyes on this kid for the last 10 years, wrestling over in Japan, everywhere else but the WWE. I'm surprised WWE never picked him up. I don't even know if he wanted to go to WWE, because if he really wanted to go, WWE would have hired him. But for some reason, he didn't want to go there. But I respect his decision and I just think he's the best today." [From 4:25 to 5:02]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenny Omega down the line.

