"I'm surprised WWE never picked him up" - Kurt Angle on major AEW star

Kurt Angle is globally revered and recognized as one of the best ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He has often expressed his honest thoughts on the current generation of wrestlers. Most recently, the Olympic gold medalist heaped praise on AEW star Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine is regarded as one of the brightest performers in the realm of pro wrestling. He is one of the select few talents who have proven that a professional wrestler can earn global fame, money, and esteem despite not being associated with WWE.

Kurt Angle has been all praise for the former AEW World Champion for a long time. Calling him one of the best in-ring workers presently, the four-time WWE Champion even once claimed that Omega was just as talented as Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the legendary Olympian expressed his admiration for The Best Bout Machine.

"Someone like Kenny Omega, the impact he has on wrestling today, how good he is; I mean, I think he is one of the best today, without a doubt; for him to say that about me, it's a complete honor. I've kept my eyes on this kid for the last 10 years, wrestling over in Japan, everywhere else but the WWE. I'm surprised WWE never picked him up. I don't even know if he wanted to go to WWE, because if he really wanted to go, WWE would have hired him. But for some reason, he didn't want to go there. But I respect his decision and I just think he's the best today," said Kurt Angle. [4.25-5.02]

The WWE Hall of Famer further described what a bout against Omega would be like.

"We're not going to have a Hardcore match. What we're going to have is a technical wrestling match. I think Kenny and I add value to that. That is our forte, and that is what we'd be able to bring to the table. It would be like Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle. A little different because Kenny is a little more of a high-flyer. But for the most part, it would be almost the same," added Angle. [6.09-6.33]

Kenny Omega claims he studies Kurt Angle to learn more

After clinching gold in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympic Games, Kurt Angle made the transition into professional wrestling. The Olympic hero is arguably one of the best athletes to ever make the jump to the squared circle.

Kenny Omega has often voiced respect for the International Sports Hall of Famer, citing him as an inspiration.

"I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L - but it’d be a heck of match," said Omega.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/ElementGamesTV… ElementGames #WWE2K23 @ElementGamesTV Omega vs Peak Angle, Who's better? — Be fully honest Omega vs Peak Angle, Who's better? — Be fully honest https://t.co/VBUtRLhTps I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L - but it’d be a heck of match I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L - but it’d be a heck of match 😉 twitter.com/ElementGamesTV…

The 54-year-old wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. He recently cited the former Bullet Club leader as one of his dream opponents. While fans passionately want this dream match to become reality, only time can affirm its likelihood.

