Former champion favored to make blockbuster return after nearly 15 months at AEW All In 2024

A former AEW Women's World Champion could make her huge return after nearly 15 months at All In this Sunday. The star in question is none other than Jamie Hayter.

The 29-year-old has been absent from television ever since she lost the Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing on May 28, 2023. She has been reportedly out of action due to an undisclosed injury. However, Jamie has been backstage in the past couple of weeks leading up to All In.

The BetOnline.ag has listed Jamie Hayter's potential return at All In 2024 at -500 odds, which points to her surprise comeback at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

Tony Khan recently commented on Jamie Hayter's potential return to AEW

Jamie Hayter dropped the Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at last year's Double or Nothing PPV. She was reportedly working the match with an injury that forced her to possibly drop the title. Meanwhile, Tony Khan recently commented on Hayter's potential return to television amid her prolonged hiatus.

In an interview with Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports, the company's President said that he would love to have Jamie Hayter back in the Jacksonville-based promotion whenever she's healthy.

“Her [Britt Baker] longtime friend and also a former Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter, has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime, and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it, it would be great for us," Tony Khan said.

The women's division has changed a lot since Jamie Hayter was active on the roster. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if she shows up at Wembley Stadium tomorrow.

